STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hotter than normal today; still tracking Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds out of the north today will keep rain chances limited to 30% this afternoon. Most of the storms will push south and west toward the coast in the evening.

With the smaller rain chance, it will be a hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values should reach ~105.

We have a better chance for late-day storms tomorrow and Sunday at 50%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday night and Labor Day will ultimately depend on the track of Hurricane Dorian. At the moment, it does look likely for a landfall on Florida’s east coast, but where it hits will determine our impact. We should all be getting our plans together, especially areas closer to the center of the state.

Heavy downpours are possible, and with a saturated ground, flooding could be a problem for many areas. Also, trees may fall more easily with a soggy ground and strong wind gusts.