STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hotter than average with highs in low-mid 90s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunny skies through the morning allow temperatures to climb quickly into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. That’s above the average high of 90 degrees, and with the humidity, it will feel around 105.

A few quick, passing showers start this afternoon in areas east of I-75. By the late afternoon and evening, storms will fire up between I-75 and the coast. Overall, today’s rain chance is 30%.

A similar pattern is in place for tomorrow. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s with a 30% chance of late-day showers and storms.

Rain chances increase through the weekend. Saturday’s rain chance is 40%, and there is a 50% chance on Sunday. Early next week, the pattern changes and morning showers will return to the forecast.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Chantal has weakened to a tropical depression and will continue to weaken in the cooler waters of the north Atlantic. It should pose no threat to any land. A tropical wave over the Bahamas has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days. It should stay off Florida’s east coast as it heads north.