STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot with scattered afternoon storms this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Light to moderate rain has lingered overnight and is still falling in coastal counties north of I-4. The strongest storms will stay offshore. Most of the rain will be winding down by mid-morning. Temperatures are mild in the mid-70s to start.

A mix of sun and clouds will warm temps up to near 90 degrees this afternoon. A few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with a 30% chance for rain before 8 p.m. Any rain will dry out overnight and a dry start is expected Sunday morning with temps in the mid-70s again.

Higher humidity will return Sunday and it will feel hotter than today although temps will be near 90 again in the afternoon. Scattered storms will also develop in the afternoon with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere.

Higher rain chances stay in the forecast through Monday, 40%, before drier air moves in for the middle and end of the week. This will limit the coverage of storms each day and rain chances are at 20% Tuesday through Friday. Moisture begins to return for next weekend.

Temperatures will be rather benign with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the mid-70s each day.