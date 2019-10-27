Storm Team 8 Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms continues through the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mixture of sun and clouds is expected Sunday. A few showers and storms will develop just afternoon and drift north through the area. Not everyone will see rain.

Temperatures will remain hot, especially where showers do not move through. High temperatures Sunday will climb to near 87 with feels like temps well into the 90s. The mugginess remains high.

Winds will not be as gusty today as yesterday.

At the beaches today, high swells from the central Gulf will reach the shores making for large, breaking waves. There is a high risk for rip currents as well.

The hot and humid air sticks around for much of this week. We’ll see scattered afternoon showers and storms each day. Our next front arrives and stalls out towards the end of the week but doesn’t quite make it all the way through.

Halloween will also be hot. There is just a low chance for showers during the evening for Trick-or-Treating.