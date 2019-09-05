STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect all afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 6PM. Heat index values will reach 106-110 this afternoon, so stay hydrated and takes breaks in the AC when you can.

As Hurricane Dorian heads up the east coast today, it will still feel breezy across Tampa Bay. Winds will come off the Gulf of Mexico at 10-20 mph all day.

Despite drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, it will still feel quite humid at the surface. With no rain expected today, temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be close to 106.

Another hot and breezy day is expected tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. There is a 10% chance of a quick shower tomorrow. Some less humid air will start to arrive tomorrow night into Saturday morning.

The weekend ahead also looks warm and dry with highs in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: It’s the peak of hurricane season, and the Atlantic is busy right now. Aside from Hurricane Dorian, Tropical Storm Gabrielle is still out there. That system should remain at sea and affect no land. Fernand already came onshore and dissipated in Mexico. One tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 40% chance of development, but it will head away from the U.S. Finally, another wave coming off Africa has a 50% chance of development.