STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: High humidity through Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The summer-like humidity sticks around the next few days along with near record high temperatures.

Afternoon highs today will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The record at Tampa International Airport is 91, set it 2009. (Tampa broke the record on Monday with a high of 91. Sarasota also set a record high of 92.)

With the heat and humidity, afternoon showers will develop. The rain chance is 30%, and the storms taper off in the evening. Overnight lows stay in the mid 70s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

Wednesday’s highs will be back in the upper 80s with a 30% rain chance. Expect mid-upper 80s on Halloween. The rain chance does drop to 20% for Thursday, but it will still be muggy for the trick-or-treaters.

Long range, it looks like we’ll feel some fall air by the weekend and early next week.

