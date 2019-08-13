STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: High humidity and rain chances continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storms are already spreading in from the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Make sure the kids are safe heading to the bus stop this morning.

The humidity is as high as it gets in the Tampa Bay area. With highs near 90 degrees, it will feel like ~105 this afternoon for several hours. Passing downpours are possible as most storms push east of I-75 by the evening. Overall, the rain chance is 50% today with extra clouds around as well.

It stays muggy overnight with lows near 80 degrees. Storms are possible again in the early morning hours of Wednesday, especially near the coast.

A similar forecast is expected with a 50% chance of downpours and highs near 90 for Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we may break out of the onshore wind pattern this weekend, and that will limit the morning rain and bring the humidity down slightly.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Saharan dust continues to keep it quite across the Atlantic with no development expected in the next five days.