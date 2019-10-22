STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: High humidity ahead this evening’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Be prepared for low clouds, patchy fog, and high humidity this morning. Despite extra clouds all day, temperatures will still climb into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon.

A cold front arrives this evening. A few spotty showers will develop ahead of the front, and there is a 30% chance of rain as the front passes after sunset.

Temperatures fall quickly behind the front. It will feel pleasant and comfortable by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with lower humidity.

Mostly sunny skies help to warm it into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon, which is close to average for late-October. There is just a 10% chance of a stray shower for areas south of I-4. The cooler and less humid air does not last long.

Thursday’s highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s with a 30% rain chance and higher humidity.