STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory is in effect again today from noon until 6pm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values reach 106-110 for several hours this afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside when you can. (Citrus and Hernando counties are not included in the official advisory, but it will be hot and humid there, too.)

Most of the day will be dry, but there is a 10% chance of a quick, light shower this afternoon to help cool you down.

Slightly less humid air begins to spread across Tampa Bay tonight. Overnight lows will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 70s.

It will actually feel pleasant Saturday morning, but it warms up quickly. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 90s Saturday afternoon. Sunday should be similar with highs in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Dorian finally pulls away from the U.S. coast this afternoon. Tropical Storm Gabrielle stays out to sea. A tropical wave coming off Africa has a 60% chance of developing as it heads west. Two other waves only have 10% chances.