STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Front lifts north and increases rain chances and humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A front that was stalled just to the south of Tampa Bay will lift north today. A few showers will develop along that front, and the humidity increases with winds coming from the south. Today’s rain chance is 40%.

It will warm up quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. Most places will be about 5 degrees above average for late October.

Another cold front will arrive tomorrow evening with a 30% rain chance. It will still be quite warm tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a brief drop in humidity Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and just a 10% rain chance. Showers and mugginess return to the forecast Thursday.