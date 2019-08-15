STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Flood Watch through Friday evening and more rain expected





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch has been extended through Friday evening for all counties in the Tampa Bay area. With a saturated ground and more rain coming from the Gulf of Mexico, street flooding can occur quickly.

River Flood Warnings are also in place for parts of the Hillsborough River, Cypress Creek, Alafia River, Little Manatee River, Horse Creek, Myakka River, and Peace River. Watch areas along these banks for inundating water.

Showers and storms are already spreading onshore this morning, and the rain chance is 60% through the day. Plenty of clouds and humidity around as well. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Friday’s rain chance is 50% with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances begin to drop through the weekend. We return to a more typical summer pattern with morning sunshine and mainly afternoon storms by Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Saharan dust plumes coming off African continue to keep it quiet across the Atlantic. No development is expected in the next five days.





