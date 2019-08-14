STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect with more rain on the way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch is in effect for all Tampa Bay area counties. Days of heavy rain and high humidity have made the ground saturated, and higher rain chances remain in effect through the end of the week. Watch for quick street flooding during heavy downpours.

A few showers push onshore this morning, and it will feel quite steamy with moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances increase to 50% as the storms spread inland through the day. Extra clouds will help hold highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat index values will still be 100+ at times.

The rain tapers off this evening, but it stays muggy with overnight lows near 80 degrees.

A similar forecast is expected for Thursday and Friday. Highs stay in the upper 80s with 50% rain chances. We break out of this pattern over the weekend. The humidity dips slightly, and we will return to mostly afternoon storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Plumes of dust coming off Africa continue to keep the tropics quiet. No development is expected in the next five days.