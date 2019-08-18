STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Finally getting back to ‘normal’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The incredibly soggy and muggy pattern that has plagued our weather over the last couple of weeks is finally breaking down.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours, mostly across inland spots east of I-75. The inland rain will eventually taper off overnight.

With our wind direction turning back to the east, we will return to our ‘normal’ weather pattern this week with some sunshine in the mornings and afternoon/evening sea breeze showers and storms. Dry conditions are likely Monday morning (finally) for the trip back to school and work with temperatures in the upper 70s. Afternoon high temps will surge back into the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A weak area of low pressure off the Outer Banks of North Carolina has a low 20% chance of development. Regardless, the disturbance is moving away from the U.S. and out into the open Atlantic.