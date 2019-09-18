STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few afternoon showers and a hot afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The humidity is down slightly today, so it will make the morning feel a bit more comfortable.

Temperatures heat up quickly, and highs should be in the low 90s. A few showers develop and push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 30%. Once the rain ends, skies become mostly clear overnight.

Humidity will be even lower by tomorrow morning. There will also be a stronger breeze from the northeast tomorrow along with a 10% chance of a shower. Still a warm day expected with highs near 90 degrees.

It stays warm with slim rain chances for Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto continues to head away from the U.S. coast as it strengthens. It may impact Bermuda later today. Tropical Depression Imelda has already made landfall in Texas and will bring heavy rain all day there. Tropical Depression 10 is expected to become Tropical Storm Jerry today. The track takes the system just north of the Caribbean Islands.