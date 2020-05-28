1  of  2
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Feels like summer with heat, humidity & storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will feel like a typical summer day across Tampa Bay. We are starting out humid and mostly dry this morning.

Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s.

Once the sea breeze forms in the early afternoon, a few storms will start to develop near I-75. Heavier downpours and stronger thunderstorms expected in the middle of the afternoon, especially for areas east of I-75. By the evening, showers and storms drift back toward the Gulf of Mexico. Overall, today’s rain chance is 50%. The rain ends not long after sunset.

It should be a similar day tomorrow and Saturday with 40% chances of mainly afternoon and early evening storms. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Next week, some slightly less humid air arrives.

