STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Feeling less humid and breezy again today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels more refreshing today with lower humidity and a breeze from the northeast. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, which is average for this time of year.

There is a 10% chance of a quick, light shower this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. That rain chance ends quickly this evening. It cools through the 80s after sunset with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another warm and breezy day expected for Saturday. Highs reach 90 degrees with a 10% rain chance. Looks like a dry and comfortable day Sunday with highs back at 90 degrees.

The humidity will stay low into next week. Autumn begins early Monday morning at 3:50 AM.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Humberto has become post-tropical in the cooler northern Atlantic waters. Hurricane Jerry is still expected to stay just north of the Caribbean Islands before turning north in the Atlantic. Tracking three tropical waves. One in the Caribbean only has as 10% chance of developing. The wave in the central Atlantic has a 30% chance, and a wave set to come off Africa has a 60% chance.