STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Feeling a lot like fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a beautiful start to the weekend! The extended forecast looks DRY – and about as comfortable as we could ask for here in late September.

Look for partly cloudy and breezy conditions this evening. The breeze feels especially good with relatively low humidity levels across the area. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight with low temps in the low 70s – with some 60s again north.

Sunday will feature more sunshine and slightly above average high temperatures around 90 degrees. Although hot, the afternoon will be fairly comfortable with a nice breeze again and low humidity levels. Much of next week will be very similar with only tiny rain chances back in the forecast for next weekend.