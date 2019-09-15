STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Evening storms ending, drier week head

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re tracking a good coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms this evening. This rainfall is much needed because there isn’t much more in for the forecast for the new work week.

Expect these scattered showers and storms to wind down after sunset. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures falling into the middle 70s.

Monday will start with sunshine but a few showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is 40%. high temperatures will be above average in the low 90s.

Much drier air will filter in keeping rain chances very limited for the remainder of the work week.