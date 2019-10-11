STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Drier, more comfortable air for the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful finish to the work week today, we’re tracking more dry air inbound for the weekend!

Friday evening looks excellent for whatever you planned – look for mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures falling into the 70s. The lower humidity is already apparent and there’s plenty more to come over the weekend.

High pressure over Florida will provide for plenty of sunshine both Saturday & Sunday. High temperatures will remain above average reaching the upper 80s both days but the lower humidity will make it a little more comfortable. Low temperatures to get this started Sunday morning could dip into the upper 60s!

This beautiful run of days will continue over the next several days. By the middle of next week, another weak front will move in and stall above us. Increased atmospheric moisture will bring the return of afternoon/evening rain chances for the second half of next week.