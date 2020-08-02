STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Drier Monday as Isaias moves north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve been tracking fast-moving and gusty showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moving across the Tampa Bay area today on the western outer fringes of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The last of these showers will wind down this evening with low rain chances expected locally to get the new work week started.

Drier air on the backside of the circulation around Isaias will filter in tonight and Monday. Expect a breezy and mostly dry day tomorrow with only a 20% rain chance. High temperatures without much rain around will climb back into the low and mid 90s.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will surge back in for the rest of the week with good rain chances expected each afternoon. By the second half of this week and on into next weekend, we’ll be back in a normal summer pattern with afternoon/evening thunderstorms driven mostly by the sea breeze.

