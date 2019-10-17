STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Drier air today, more rain into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has stalled just to the south of the Tampa Bay area this morning. A few lingering showers are possible south of I-4.

Less humid air will try to follow the front, so it may feel more comfortable for areas north of I-4. Highs will be close to the seasonal average of 84 degrees.

It cools quickly this evening, and overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. If Tampa International Airport drops to the upper 60s, it will be the first time since May 17 we’ve had a temperature below 70 degrees at that location.

The cooler air does not last long, the front lifts back to the north Friday, so rain chances increase to 30%. Highs will be in the low 80s.

An area of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico may develop into a weak tropical system over the next few days and get pulled northeast by a cold front. That system will bring significant rain to the northern Gulf Coast and parts of Florida Saturday. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 70% chance of development, and they have scheduled Hurricane Hunters to investigate this afternoon.