Storm Team 8 Forecast: Drier Air Sticks Around For Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight a few downpours will be possible especially along the coast and north of I-4. By Saturday morning it will be partly cloudy with mild temps in the mid 70s.

The forecast Saturday will be very similar to what we saw Friday. The rain chance is only 10-20% due to drier air in place and the lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable. Through the day temps will rise into the low 90s.

Sunday moisture and more storms return. The rain chance goes up to 30% during the late afternoon and evening. High temps will be near normal around 90 degrees. The storm chance goes up to 40% by Monday.