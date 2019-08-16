STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Downpours coming off Gulf prompts Flood Watch through this evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Flood Watch for all of Tampa Bay continues through this evening. Potential for street flooding and rising rivers continues as scattered downpours are still expected today.

Gulf moisture and showers continue to push onshore, and with a saturated ground, the rain has nowhere to go. Today’s rain chance is 60%, and it will stay cloudy and muggy all day as well. Highs should be in the mid to upper 80s.

A few lingering showers this evening, so you should pack the rain gear if you’re heading to the Bucs’ preseason game at Raymond James Stadium just to be safe. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will be the transition day. There is still a slim rain chance in the morning, and the afternoon rain chance is 40%. Drier air starts to arrive Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday’s rain chance is just 30%, and we will get to see more sunshine. It will be hotter on Sunday with highs in the low 90s. The drier pattern sticks around through the first part of next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Dust from the Sahara Desert continues to spread across the Atlantic, and that dust keeps tropical systems from forming. No development is expected in the next five days.