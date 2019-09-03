STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dorian brings gusty wind and passing downpours to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian will finally begin to head north and track just off Florida’s east coast today after battering the Grand Bahama Island for nearly 36 hours.

For Tampa Bay, winds will be gusty at times from the north today. Downpours will wrap around Dorian and pass from north to south through the day. Today’s rain chance is 60%, and extra clouds will be around as well.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Just a slim chance of a late night shower with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Once Dorian gets to our north, winds will still be 20-25 mph, but the direction will change. Tomorrow, the winds will come out of the west and off the Gulf of Mexico. That will keep us with a 30% chance of a quick passing shower.

Drier air arrives for the rest of the week, and rain chances drop to 10% Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are near the peak of hurricane season, and there are several waves the National Hurricane Center is watching for development. At this point, none of those are expected to head toward the U.S. coast.