Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool Temps For The Start Of The Workweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps were below normal Monday afternoon in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies. Overnight will be chilly again in the upper 40s with very light winds and clear skies.

Tuesday will start chilly and warm through the day. Highs should make it back up into the low 70s in the afternoon hours. A Weak cold front will arrive with just a few clouds, the rain chance is less than 10%.

It will be chilly again Tuesday night with temps falling to near 50. The north wind will continue on Wednesday and keep temps from making it to 70 degrees across much of the area.

Thursday is when temps finally start to warm up jumping into the upper 70s.