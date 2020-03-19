STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Close to record highs this afternoon

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today is the last day of winter, but it will feel like late spring. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tampa’s high of 87 degrees is just two degrees shy of the record of 89 set in 1989.

The humidity is still not too bad, and there will be a light breeze through the day. No rain expected.

Spring officially begins tonight at 11:49pm. The spring weather pattern continues through the rest of the week.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Similar conditions are expected through the weekend. There is just a 10% rain chance Monday.

