STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Challenging some record high temps this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very hot and mostly dry weekend, we’ll challenge some record high temperatures once again this afternoon.

Look for partly cloudy skies and only a few showers and thunderstorms. The overall rain chance is 20%. High temperatures will surge back into the low and mid 90s.

Another batch of dry loft will move in during the middle part of the week cutting our rain chances to just 10%. Afternoon high temperatures will remain well above average.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will eventually bring better afternoon rain chances for the end of the week and weekend.