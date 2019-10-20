Storm Team 8 Forecast: Briefly drier before showers return for the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The remnants of Nestor have pulled away and took most of the tropical moisture with it to the north. There is a trailing band of moisture down south draped over Fort Myers but this should stay south Sunday.

There’s only a 10% chance we see that band of moisture slowly move north and bring a few showers to south Sarasota and maybe Highlands County this afternoon.

Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and the sunshine we do see will warm temperatures into the upper 80s which is well above average. Winds will be much calmer today.

Moisture returns from the south on Monday ahead of the next front. Rain chances sit at a 40% Monday and Tuesday before the front passes Tuesday night bringing in drier and slightly cooler air for Wednesday.

Rain chances only come down briefly as moisture moves back in ahead of our next front on Saturday night.

In the tropics, Nestor is no longer a storm and no new development is expected in the next five days.