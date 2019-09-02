STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy with passing showers as Dorian nears east coast.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian continues to devastate the Bahamas today with 150+ mile per hour winds. As of 4am, the hurricane was basically stationary, just heading west at 1 mph.

We are already starting to feel a breeze from the north today as a result of Dorian. It will still be quite hot with highs in the low 90s. Watch for a 50% chance of passing downpours in the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Watches are currently in effect for Polk and Highlands counties. With the forecast track, those areas could feel up to 39 mph winds on Tuesday as Dorian heads up the east coast. The rest of the Tampa Bay area will also be gusty with a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

Once Dorian finally pushes north, our conditions will improve. Drier air will get pulled in behind the system, so rain chances drop to 30% Wednesday and 20% Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Aside from Dorian, there are three other disturbances that may develop. A tropical depression may form off Africa, but it should stay out to sea. Another tropical wave should head west across the southern Gulf of Mexico toward Mexico. A third wave near Bermuda will also stay out to sea. Not expecting a U.S. impact from any of these.