STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy and less humid today; not much rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Less humid air is expected to stick around today and tomorrow. Along with a breeze from the northeast, it will feel more comfortable than normal for mid-September.

There is a 10% chance of a quick, passing shower during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach 90 degrees.

Mostly clear and pleasant overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday’s forecast is similar with a 10% chance of rain, breezy at times, and highs near 90. Staying mostly dry through the weekend as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto has passed to the north of Bermuda, and it will continue to head away from the U.S. coast into the northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to strengthen as it pushes west. It should stay just north of the Caribbean Islands and eventually turn north into the open Atlantic.