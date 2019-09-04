STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy and drier as Dorian heads north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the eye of Hurricane Dorian is staying just offshore, the east coast of Florida is getting strong winds this morning. Tropical storm force conditions will be felt from from Cape Canaveral to Jacksonville today.

Some outer rain bands have pushed farther inland, so showers are possible in Polk, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties as Dorian heads north this morning.

It will feel gusty through the day with winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico. There is a Small Craft Advisory posted for area waters, along with a high risk of rip currents.

Drier air will arrive behind Dorian and drastically reduce our rain chances. We only have a 20% rain chance today, and the forecast is basically dry for tomorrow. It will not be much cooler with highs still near 90 degrees, but the breeze and slightly lower humidity will make it a bit more comfortable.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Aside from Hurricane Dorian, we now have Tropical Storm Fernand heading toward the northern coast of Mexico and southern Texas. Tropical Depression 8 should strengthen to a tropical storm soon, but the system stays in the open waters of the Atlantic. Another wave coming off Africa has a 70% chance of developing into the next tropical system. We are near the peak of hurricane season, so an active Atlantic is expected.