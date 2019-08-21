STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Another steamy day with afternoon storms; new tropical storm forms





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mostly sunny sky through the morning allows temperatures to climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be near 103!

The first showers of the day develop around midday, but the rain chance increases to 30% during the afternoon. Most of the storms will push toward I-75 and out into the Gulf of Mexico by the early evening.

A similar pattern is in place for tomorrow and Friday with sunny mornings and 30% chances of afternoon storms. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s.

The onshore wind pattern returns next week, which will bring back some morning showers.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Chantal developed in the northern Atlantic. It should not get much stronger as it meanders in the cooler waters. At this point, it poses no threat to the U.S.