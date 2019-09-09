STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Another scorcher with only a slim rain chance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out mostly sunny, and temperatures climb quickly into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be 100+ for several hours as well.

Rain chance increases to 20% in the afternoon. With an overall light wind pattern, these showers could develop anywhere, and they won’t move quickly.

It stays above average tomorrow with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The rain chance is even lower at just 10%. A similar day is expected on Wednesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gabrielle is still in the open waters of the Atlantic, and it is expected to head northeast toward Europe. Two tropical waves have a chance of development. One has a 20% chance of development as it heads west toward the Bahamas. The other has a 30% chance in the central Atlantic.