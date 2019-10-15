LIVE NOW /
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Another hot and dry day before rain chances increase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It still feels comfortable this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. That’s above the average of 85 for mid-October.

Humidity gradually increases this afternoon as well. The forecast stays dry today, but a front slowly slides south into the Tampa Bay area tomorrow. That front will bring a few showers Wednesday morning, especially north of I-4.

There is a 20% chance of rain throughout the day tomorrow and Thursday as the front begins to stall. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 15 has formed off the African coast. It may briefly strengthen to a tropical storm, but it never gets close to the U.S. coast. (The next name on the list is Nestor.) Otherwise, a tropical wave has a 30% chance of developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It should stay far away from Florida. Finally, a tropical wave in the central Atlantic only has a 10% chance of development.

