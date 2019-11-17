Storm Team 8 Forecast: Another cold day with a bit more sunshine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another below average, cold day is in store for the Tampa area Sunday. Temperatures are starting out near 50 degrees in most spots and skies are still cloudy.

Clouds never ended up breaking up yesterday which didn’t allow temperatures to warm up. Today though, clouds should gradually break apart and more sunshine will help to warm temperatures up to near 68 degrees.

No rain is in the forecast for today and rain chances stay near zero through much of the next 8 days.

Monday morning will feature more chilly temperatures with lows in the mid 50s. Partly sunny skies will help to warm temps into the low 70s.

A weak front will move through on Tuesday helping to keep afternoon highs below average, in the mid 70s through Wednesday.

By the second half of the week, normal temperatures return with highs approaching 80 degrees by the weekend.