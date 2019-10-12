STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Another beautiful day to wrap up the weekend Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a gorgeous start to the weekend today, we’ve got more of the same in the forecast for Sunday.

Although high temperatures were still above average this afternoon in the upper 80s, the lower humidity made things a little more comfortable. This will especially be the case this evening and tonight as low temperatures dip into the upper 60s by morning!

More sunshine is expected throughout the day Sunday with high temperatures back in the upper 80s. Atmospheric moisture will slowly climb during the early portion of next week. Eventually, a weak cold front will move in and stall bringing the return of some rain chances for the second half of next week on into next weekend.