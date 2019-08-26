STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Afternoon storms form and push inland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will be another hot and humid day across Tampa Bay. Temperatures climb into the low 90s, and heat index values will be near 105.

Showers start when the sea breeze develops around midday. The first storms will be near the coast, and the rain is pushed east of I-75 by the afternoon. Overall, the rain chance is 40% today.

The onshore wind pattern returns tomorrow. That means, morning showers will get pushed onto the coast from the Gulf of Mexico. Extra clouds and humidity as the rain chances increase to 50% by the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

This pattern remains in place through Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dorian is in the Atlantic, and it is expected to track west through the Caribbean and eventually over Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Another tropical wave off the U.S. east coast has an 80% chance of development. It should head northeast and away from the U.S.