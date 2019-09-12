STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues; tracking tropical wave

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly clear skies expected through the morning as temperatures climb into the upper 80s by midday. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s. The humidity will not be oppressive, and there will be a breeze from the northeast at times.

Rain chances remain slim today at just 20% during the afternoon. That chance increases to 40% tomorrow as tropical wave approaches. Highs will be in the low 90s tomorrow.

The weekend rain chances will depend on where the tropical wave goes. Most models take the wave over the state of Florida, and rain chances will be around 60% for Saturday and Sunday. The extra clouds and showers help hold highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There are some models that keep the system in the Atlantic, so we will continue to track and update the forecast accordingly.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropical wave that may affect us this weekend has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm. Another wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of developing as it heads west.