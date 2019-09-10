STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat and low rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures soar quickly into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. A warm breeze from the east will keep the sea breeze pinned offshore, so even the beaches will be quite toasty.

Today’s highs are above the average of 89, but today is the first day our average high temperature has dropped to 89. It stays at 90 degrees from June 4 to September 9.

Little to no rain expected this afternoon. There is just a 10% chance of a quick shower. Rain chances increase slightly to 20% tomorrow. Another scorcher expected tomorrow with highs back in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances continue to increase as tropical moisture spreads over the state. Thursday’s rain chance is 30% & Friday’s is 40%. The added clouds and showers hold highs down to the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Today is the statistical peak of hurricane season, and there are several waves across the Atlantic. One wave will cross Florida and increase rain chances later this week, but it only has a 20% chance of development. Two waves coming off Africa will head west. One has a 30% chance of development, and the other has a 20% chance. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is still out there, but it is heading northeast toward Europe.