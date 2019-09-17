STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat and decreasing humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today starts out muggy, but the humidity will slowly fall through the day. It stays partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s.

The sky remains mostly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s, and it will feel more pleasant for Wednesday morning.

A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon; the rain chance is 20%. It will still be warm with highs in the low 90s.

We will get just a little taste of fall for Thursday and Friday with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto is strengthening as it heads away from the U.S. coast. It may impact Bermuda later this week. A tropical wave in the western Gulf of Mexico has a 30% chance of developing, and it will bring heavy rain to Mexico and Texas. Finally, a tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical system. Most computer models keep this out in the open water, but we will keep an eye on it.