Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Second Push Of Cooler Air Moves In Sunday

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight clouds will linger and temps will be fairly comfortable in the upper 60s.

Saturday morning look for patchy clouds and temps in the 60s for much of the Tampa Bay area. Sarasota County will likely still be in the 70s. Through the day there will be a mix of sun and clouds, but the rain chance is only 10%. Highs should run near normal in the low 80s.

Sunday a second front pushes south and it will be drier and even cooler in the morning. Temps will range from the upper 50s in our northern spots to mid 60s elsewhere. During the day there will be more sunshine and highs will make it to around 80.

Monday will be warmer with highs reaching into the mid 80s with a small chance of rain.

