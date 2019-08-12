STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A humid way to kick off the school year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With winds off the Gulf of Mexico, it will feel extra humid for kids heading to the bus stop for the first time this school year. In fact, heat index values at sunrise could be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The temperature climbs into the low 90s this afternoon, and when you factor in the humidity it may feel closer to 105 or 106. Be sure to take breaks inside when possible, and stay hydrated.

A few showers should push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico this morning, and the rain chance increases to 40% by the afternoon. The storms later today will favor areas east of I-75.

A similar pattern is in place for the next few days. The humidity stays high, and showers start near the coast and spread inland. Highs will be near 90 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Saharan dust plumes continue to come off Africa, and that dust is keeping it quiet across the Atlantic. No development is expected in the next five days.