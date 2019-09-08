STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A hot and unseasonably dry work week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a beautiful but HOT finish to the weekend today and we’re expecting more of the same to take us through much of the new work week.

A few very isolated showers are possible across inland spots this evening. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies with overnight low temperatures falling into the middle and upper 70s.

The trip back to school and work will be a bright and dry one on Monday. Lots of sunshine is expected into the afternoon with high temperatures surging back into the low/mid 90s. A few extra showers are likely Monday afternoon with an overall rain chance of 20%.

Much of the work week will feature a similar look but deeper atmospheric moisture will bring slightly better rain chances toward the end of the week and into next weekend.