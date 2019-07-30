STORM TEAM 8: Another round of afternoon storms, mostly east of I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The morning starts out dry with mostly sunny skies, and it starts heating up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s, which is slightly above average for late July.

Storms start popping up just after midday, and they spread inland through the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of storms, mostly east of I-75 in the afternoon and early evening. The rain ends quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A similar day is expected on Wednesday with high back up to 92 degrees and rain holding off until later in the day. The storm chance overall is 30%, and the storms will push inland.

Tropical moisture approaches Florida by the end of the week, and that will increase rain chances to 50% Friday & 60% Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Storm Team 8 is tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. This disturbance is forecast to move west northwestward over the north-central Caribbean over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave (Invest 95-L) a 10% chance in the next five days of developing into a tropical system.

Another tropical wave near Africa has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

DOWNLOAD: ‘GET THE FREE MAX DEFENDER 8’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE



CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 MaxDefender8 App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.

LATEST STORIES: