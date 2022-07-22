PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park family was forced from their home early Friday morning after someone crashed into their home, police said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the crash happened after an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Kia van at around 5:30 a.m. on 70th Avenue. According to a release, the officer noticed the van as it swerved through lanes without its headlights on.

When the officer approached the van, it sped off only to crash into a single-family home. Police said whoever was inside the van ran away from the scene after the crash.

The release said three people were asleep inside the home at the time of the crash, and one of them was even thrown across the room by the crash. However, she did not suffer injuries from the impact.

Police said the van was stolen from another Pinellas Park home Thursday night. However, police do not know who was inside the stolen vehicle.

The home was said to be damaged significantly to the point that the family will have to stay with their relatives in the meanwhile.