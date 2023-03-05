Monday starts out with areas of fog mainly east of I-75 and lows a bit cooler in the upper 60s. Monday afternoon will feature a few inland showers, but the coast will stay dry. It will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday through Friday will be dry, but a cold front moves through Wednesday providing a relief from high humidity. So expect highs to stay in the mid 80s all week long with lower humidity Thursday and Friday. Lows during that time will be in the 60s.

Big changes are in store next weekend as a strong front moves through. High rain chances and cooler weather is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with highs returning to the 70s.