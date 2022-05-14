Sunday morning starts out dry and warm with lows in the low 70s. It’s going to be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon. There will be a few showers late in the day, but most of us will stay dry.

Expect mainly dry conditions Monday through Thursday with a few stray pm showers. Humidity will be on the rise with lows in the low to mid 70s and highs around 90.

Rain chances will increase Friday and into next weekend with an abundance of moisture moving in to the Bay Area so let’s enjoy this drier weather while we have it!