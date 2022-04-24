Monday starts out mild and sunny with lows in the Bay Area in the upper 60s to around 70. Clouds will increase Monday afternoon with a few isolated showers during the latter part of the day although they will be few and far between. Highs Monday will rise to near 90 degrees.

Isolated showers are in the forecast through Wednesday before a weak front moves through. After the front rain chances will be slim to none, but temperatures will not cool all that much. The coolest morning would be Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s heading into the weekend.

Low rain chances return next weekend, but again most of us will stay warm and dry through next weekend.