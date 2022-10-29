Any leftover showers will diminish after 9 pm with the sky staying partly cloudy. Expect another mild night with lows in the Bay Area Sunday morning dropping to around 70 degrees. A few mainly inland isolated showers are possible late in the day while most of us stay dry. Highs will stay above average, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances lower Monday and Tuesday as a weak front moves through. It should stay completely dry Wednesday through next weekend as highs stay in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s this week and into next weekend.

There are two areas we are watching in the tropics with one wave heading into the Caribbean worth watching. This wave has a 70% chance of development but looks like it will not impact Florida.