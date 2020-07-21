Staying Safe at the Salon

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities
LIVE: DeSantis leads COVID-19 round table discussion from Tallahassee
Live
Naked Farmer brings farm-fresh food to Tampa
Video
LIVE NOW: Pinellas law enforcement announce new task force for use of deadly force
Live
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Naked Farmer brings farm-fresh food to Tampa
Video
Top Stories
Second stimulus: GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments,’ McConnell says
Video
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Higher rain chances with tropical moisture arriving
Video
Lightning coach on scrimmage: ‘They wanted to win and they competed hard’
Video
Remembering John Lewis: Congress mourns loss of longtime colleague, civil rights icon
Video
Florida unemployment recipients still seeking delayed, missing payments as federal program nears end
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida nurse on state’s rising coronavirus cases: ‘Sometimes just feels like you can’t win’
Video
Top Stories
St. Petersburg man stuck without driveway and in middle of government red tape
Video
Top Stories
News Channel 8 to launch Hispanic health initiative – ‘Your Health Matters’
Florida unemployment claims surge, some federal benefits soon to expire
Video
Veterans sue VA to force benefits and coverage for herbicide exposure
Video
Gov. DeSantis stands by Florida’s coronavirus data after lab reporting issues
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
FHSAA votes to start fall sports on July 27
Top Stories
Lightning coach on scrimmage: ‘They wanted to win and they competed hard’
Video
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem
FHSAA votes to begin high school football season as scheduled
NFL offers players to scrap all preseason games, AP source
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
LIVE: DeSantis leads COVID-19 round table discussion from Tallahassee
Live
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State records highest daily increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Video
Free professional headshots offered at Tampa Bay studios Wednesday
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue hosting drive-through mask giveaway events
Walmart joins retailers requiring masks amid surge in coronavirus cases
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Staying Safe at the Salon
News
Posted:
Jul 21, 2020 / 11:06 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 21, 2020 / 11:06 AM EDT
For more information go to www.tribecasalon.com
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Florida coronavirus: State records highest daily increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Video
Judd: 3 close friends ‘massacred’ during fishing trip in Frostproof
Video
Florida teachers union president: ‘We don’t want to be the petri dish for America’
Video
LIVE: DeSantis leads COVID-19 round table discussion from Tallahassee
Live
2 murder suspects turn themselves in following death of 22-year-old man in Polk County
$30K reward in Polk County fishing trip ‘massacre’
Video
Exclusive Area 51 photographs show rarely seen angles of secret base
Video
Second stimulus: GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments,’ McConnell says
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
Florida can stop ex-felons from voting if fines go unpaid, Supreme Court decides
Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district
California Closets Home Office Makeover Contest
Fast-food chains offering freebies on ‘National French Fry Day’
Video
More Don't Miss